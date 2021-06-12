….as LACCI matriculate over 50 students

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, the Most Rev. Adewale Martins says Nigeria’s future depends largely on the level of priority accorded to the education sector by government.

The Archbishop was represented by the Councilor of the Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev. Monsignor Anthony Obanla made the statement during the matriculation programme of Lagos Archdiocese Catholic Charismatic Institution (LACCI) held at St. Mary catholic church, Isolo.

Archbishop Martins observed that no nation would record meaningful growth and development in all spares of life without sound and qualitative education.

In his words:”Every nation need a very solid educational principle. A nation without education cannot go far, I will advise government at all levels to please take issue of education very seriously.

“Education should be well funded, teachers well renumerated and the students also should be encourage by providing good learning environment and also after their education, there should find something doing.

On LACCI in the next five years, the Chairman of Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria, Lagos Archdiocese, Bro. Uche Anyanwu said the institution has the mandate of raising disciples and champions in entrepreneur: ” LACCI is a modern institute in Archdiocese where disciples are formed and trained and with that we want to penetrate every aspect of the church. In few years time, we will have champions who are entrepreneurs, creative, who can on their own initiate and start something new”, he said.

Bro. Anyanwu also advised the matriculants to put in their best in their academic and be good ambassador of the institution. Reminding them that they are the foundational members of the institution.

The Director of Service, LACCI, Sis. Kate Igwe explained that the training in LACCI is designed to produce balanced Catholic Christian with spiritual gifts, talents, abilities, skills and potentials effectively mobilised to become a balancing force in the church and society at large.