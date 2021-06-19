.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command has said it has recovered a stolen vehicle from fleeing car snatching syndicate where it was abandoned at Imo River in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Imo state Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, who confirmed this in Owerri, said that the suspects abandoned the car at Imo River and fled following a hot chase by security forces.

To this extent, the CP, said that efforts have been intensified to apprehend gang members of the car snatching syndicate.

Narrating how the said stolen car was recovered, Yaro said: “On the 17/6/2021 Vehicle Recovery. In consonance with the mandate given to the operatives of the Command by Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman FDC, NPM, to fish out all criminal elements in the state and restore normalcy to the state immediately and in tandem with the

determination and directives of the Commissioner of Police Imo state

CP Abutu Yaro, FDC, to execute this mandate holistically.

“On the 17/6/2021 at about 0300hrs, Tactical teams of the Command

through diligent and painstaking investigation and surveillance

exerted a hot pursuit of suspected criminals that stole a vehicle belonging

one Mr Chibuzor Ohamairo ‘m’ of Umuhia Abia State but resident at

MCC Umuoba Uratta in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.”

“The suspected criminal then abandoned the vehicle in the bush and took to their heels where the Police recovered the vehicle in Imo River Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State. Meanwhile, further investigation is still ongoing while effort are been made to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” Police said.