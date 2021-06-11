…as new South East executive elected

By Chinedu Adonu

Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) has expressed support for the recent ban on open grazing by Southern Governors in Asaba, Delta State.

The National Chairman of CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle made the position of the Apex Christian body this known briefly after its South East Zonal election held Enugu on Thursday.

Dr Ayokunle, who was represented by Lagos state CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said that CAN would not accept molestation of women and killing of people in their farmland by Fulani herdsmen and thus the ban was a welcome development.

While commending the South East CAN for conducting a peaceful, credible and fair election, he urged the newly executives led by Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Abraham Nwali as Chairman, to take the body to greater heights in the zone.

“The election was peaceful, free and fair. You can see it from the vote as there was no descending voice during the election. When you have 64 votes against 67 and nobody voted against. They arranged themselves in a way that others should learn.

“For us as CAN we are praying for Nigeria and we will continue to grow in the love of God but Nigerians will not continue to accept from our leaders what is not in the interest of the people.

“We are not going to accept molesting of our ladies and mothers killing of our people in their farm land. The ban on open grazing done by Southern governors must stand. The church is standing behind them and everyone that want to go into cattle business must go and get a ranches so that they can do it properly. Every other persons invested in their business and they mist invest on their own business. Everybody must be treated as a Nigerian, no sacred cow and no preferential treatment.

Newly elected chairman, Rev Fr, Nwali during acceptance speech, commended CAN for electing him as the chairman to pilot the affairs of South East CAN.

He pledged to reposition the zonal CAN, assuring to work with the three constitutional position of CAN to bring peace, equity and fairness in the country.

“Today is a very very memorable day. Today our people, men and women of God in the South East elected me to serve them graciously as chairman of South East CAN. I pray that God will grant us grace to lead and our people the privilege to allow us lead them.

“I am aware that the three constitutional positions of any member of CAN, called to service is to pray for our leaders, we will do that because this is the time we need the prayer most. Secondly to council the leaders and remind them that we all are created with the image of God and thirdly to defend our faith.

“Nigeria is a circular state and a place of freedom of worship. We should ask God the grace and to create enabling environment so that we all, young and elderly will leave to the fulfillment of God to tackle the insecurity of lives and properties.

“I will advice the younger members of CAN to have fear of God because the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom and behave ourselves and manage what belong to us so that we leave Nigeria better than we met it”, He said.

Other elected executives of the body are: Rev. Dr. Scamb Nwokolo, Vice Chairman; Ven. Jonathan Agbo, Secretary; Rev. Amb. Joseph Nwibo, Assistant Secretary and Bishop Dr. Ernest Anayo,Treasurer.