…27 other Development Channels Satellite Stations named, in final Stages

The Black Wall Street (BWS) Television with an App is now available for download on GooglePlay and users are set to earn millions of dollars using it.

Click here to download the BWS App here

And this is not just the good news. Other 27 Development Channel Satellite stations that will change lives of users have been named and are in the final stages of completion.



The satellite channels all have a broadcast button just like the one on the BWS App.

Right now it is playing like any TV Station.

And now the plan, according to Chairman Charles Lambert, is to replicate the same for all these TV Stations by quickly making their Apps available for download.

“When all the TV Stations are available on all the 28 Apps, we move to bedroom TV and the full home package.



“TV Mutiny is the most critical part of Africa Rebirth. We must give the people new sense of direction, meaning and essence,” Mr. Lambert told this website.