President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his warning that he will treat “those misbehaving” in “the language they understand,”.

The president reinterated his threat in an Arise TV interview on Thursday (June 10, 2021).

Recall Twitter, a microblogging platform had deleted a tweet where the president stated “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,’’.

The Federal Government after the microblogging platform’s action had suspended the platform citing “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

In the Arise TV interview, when questioned by Segun Adeniyi thus; “Sir, that statement we will treat them in the language they understand is what is causing …”, President Buhari responded; “Yes, I said it and we will do it”.

“My statement about speaking Language is very simple. It is meant for all criminals in Nigeria.

“What it means for the IPOB is that I will go after them through the military and police and rid them of their criminal tendencies. I have no regret whatsoever…”

Also speaking on the issue of insecurity and nepotism, the President said; “Two South West Governors came to me to say cattle rearers are destroying farms in their states, I asked them what happened to the grassroot security panels from Traditional Rulers to Local Governments who meet regularly to identify the root of their problems and identify crooks within their environment and apprehend the criminals.

“Who destroyed this system? Go back and fix it, give your people sense of belongings.

“I don’t like it when people campaign to become Governors and people trusted them with their votes and after winning, they can’t perform, they’re trying to push responsibilities to others.

“We have three tiers of Government, Federal, State and Local. We have killed the Local Government totally.

“We will send N300m as allocation to a Local Government, one Governor will ask the LG Chairman to sign that he collected N300m but he will give him N100m and the Chairman will keep quiet.

“Is that how we will continue?” Buhari asked.

“You’re saying someone who had gone through military and police training all his life should not be appointed to lead the military or police department he works with just because we must balance appointments?

“What are you saying? The system didn’t restrict anyone from joining the military or the police, and if you decided not to join, we will not force you.

“But you too will not force us to bring someone who is not qualified in training and experience when it comes to leadership of these institutions just because we want to balance some appointments”.

