.

By Emma Amaize

Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, an umbrella group of traditional rulers, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta region, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day speech was “hollow and lacked substance.”

National Publicity Secretary of the regional body Hon Ken Robinson, told Vanguard: “President Buhari’s Democracy Day speech was hollow and lacked substance.”

“Clearly, it is either they are not in touch with reality or taking Nigerians for granted. Most of the achievements touted by the president fly in the face of the goings-on in the country. For instance, the claim that they have lifted 10.5 million people out of poverty, in the last two years, maybe only on paper.

Also Read: Buhari’s Speech: We’re concerned with realities on ground, not rhetorics — CAN

“The President also said he remains committed to providing an enabling environment for a free, fair and credible electoral system, but recall that a few days ago, during an interview on a TV station, he asserted that anyone who wants to become president should join the APC.

“Nigeria is collapsing under the President’s watch, but, unfortunately, he maintains the same old posture of ‘we are already addressing these obstacles and we will soon bring some of these culprits to justice’.

“The last three years and counting may go down as the darkest period in the history of Nigeria – with killings, kidnapping and all manner of horrible crimes, across the country,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria