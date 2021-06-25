





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Chairman, and an Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The Chairman is Mr Atuonwo Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

According to the statement, the appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.