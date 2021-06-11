President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Armstrong Idachaba as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, and replaced him with Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster.

Idachaba, a Christian from the North-Central Kogi State, was appointed in February 2020 to head the NBC.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He said Ilelah’s appointment was for five years tenure in the first instance.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen by Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Vanguard News Nigeria