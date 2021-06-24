By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, making real a promise by the Federal Government.

Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.

The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju and Emmanuel Amunike.

Others are Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen, Wilfred Agbonavbare (deceased), Uche Okafor (deceased), Thompson Oliha (deceased), Stephen Keshi (deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr. Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue, and B. Aromasodun.

