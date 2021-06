By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, surprisingly stormed the venue of the viral June 12 Democracy Day protests ongoing all over the country.

The governor shocked protesters when he drove himself to the venue with a few security aides to address them.

Clad in brown attire, Makinde emerged amidst cheers and loud praises from the protesters.

