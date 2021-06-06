By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Suspected hoodlums operating as “unknown gunmen ” early hours of Sunday attacked and set ablaze houses belonging to Imo state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, at his hometown Ubulu in Oru West local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard was told in Owerri, that the incident happened at about 2am.

It was gathered that the hoodlums put fire in the building after shooting sporadically in and around the village causing panic and forced villagers to scamper for safety.

However, When Vanguard called the Imo state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Decalan Emelumba, he confirmed it and said that no live was lost.

Details coming…

