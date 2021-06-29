*…returned to Nigeria to face trial
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA
The Federal Government has arrested the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), who made the disclosure to journalists on Tuesday, revealed that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.
READ ALSO:
- Nnamdi Kanu replies Buhari, describes his Arise TV interview as pathetic
- Court to begin Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘treason’ trial in absentia
- Why I jumped bail —Nnamdi Kanu
- 75 Northern groups place N100m bounty on Nnamdi Kanu
He said the arrest followed a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol.
Meanwhile, Kanu has been taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.