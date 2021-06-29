Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

*…returned to Nigeria to face trial

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal Government has arrested the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), who made the disclosure to journalists on Tuesday, revealed that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.

He said the arrest followed a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol.

Meanwhile, Kanu has been taken before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.

