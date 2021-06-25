Sheik Ahmad Gumi

By Ibrahim Wuyo

The Department of State Security, DSS, has invited Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, for questioning over remarks he made in a TV interview that allegedly portrayed the Nigerian military in a bad light.

A report by the Voice of America, VOA, Hausa Service monitored on Friday, said Gumi was invited at the Kaduna office of the DSS, after the military authorities took exception to comments by Sheikh Gumi, alleging that their operatives were conniving with bandits.

However, Gumi’s spokesman, Malam Tukur Mamu in an interview with VOA Hausa, dismissed the allegation against Gumi, saying there was nowhere in the TV interview that Gumi categorically accused the entire military.

According to Mamu, what Gumi said was what people have been saying and “even the soldiers have been saying that there could be some bad eggs among them”.

He, therefore, urged the military and the TV company to apologise to Sheikh Gumi and retract their statements against him or else he will seek legal action.

