

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government may have ignited a social media war it may not be able to to prosecute or win, with the suspension of Twitter for deleting President Buhari’s twit for what Twitter considered as offensive.

Shortly after announcing Twitter operation in Nigeria, Facebook joined Twitter in banning President Buharo’s civil war controversial message on its platform, saying that it violates its standards and capable if inciting violence.

With this action, President Buhari’s entire message had been removed from facebook following the ban on Twitter on Friday by the federal government.

” In line with our global policies, we have removed a post from Presidenr Buhari’s facebook page for violating our community standards against inciting violence.

“We remove any content from individual or organisation that violates our policies on facebook,” facebook said.

Recall that President Buhari had made a post against the South East region of Nigeria via his official Facebook page early in the week when INEC management led by its chairman, submitted a report on attacks on its facilities across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria