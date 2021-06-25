Breaking: Buhari postpones London medical trip

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has postponed traveling to London for medical check-up.

Recall that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina had in a statement he issued on Thursday said that President Buhari would proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

Chief Adesina in the terse statement said that the president would be due back in the country during the second week of July 2021.

However, Chief Adesina in another statement on Friday said, “The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

“A new date will be announced in due course.”

Recall too that President Buhari had on March 30, 2021 undertaken a similar trip, which kept him in the United Kingdom for about two weeks.

