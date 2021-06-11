.

By Idowu Bankole

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has again begged Nigerians to be fair on his administration saying the crisis in the Northeast and the theft of crude oil in the south-south have to a large extent affected his administration’s performace.

Buhari who noed that the collapse of oil market was a major set back of his adminaitration, said the available resources to his administration could not be comapared to whatr previous administration had before he assumed power.



President Buhari, in an exclusive interview with NTA on Friday night monitored by Vanguard digital team, noted that previous administrations sold a barrel of crude oil for 100 US Dollars.

He, “Nigerian should be fair to this administration, they should reflect seriously at the time we came in esp relative to the north east and south south.”

“The resources we have now, how much were we producing now to what the previous adminiatration was producing. 2.1m barrel per day average at the Price cost of 100 american dollar.”

Buhari, citing the current crisis in the northeast and militancy in the Southsouth region as a major setback said, “ When we came in Somehow the militants in the southern region unleashed terror against this administration and production went down to about half a million barrel per day. Again the oil market collapsed and I want Nigerians to reflect on this”.

