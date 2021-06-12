By Nwafor Sunday

Having joined in the Endsars protests organized by the Nigerian youths, comedian Debo Adebayo, aka Macaroni has again joined protesters at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos State to register his grievances.

As the country celebrates democracy day today, some Nigerians had staged protest against bad governance, marginalization, and non-performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The likes of Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians, Comedian Macaroni and other youths had stormed the streets of Lagos and Abuja to lend their voices against what they termed “Bad Governance”.

At Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos, a detachment of policemen dispersed the protesters. Police had stationed their patrol vehicles on the Ikorodu/Maryland Expressway, near the park, preventing people from entering the park.

The protesters numbering about 50, some of whom wore red berets, gathered on the expressway, chanting solidarity songs were all dispersed.

Recall that Macaroni was arrested with 39 others for disobeying the directives of the Federal government, Lagos state government and of course, the Nigerian Police Force in February, 2021.

FG had warned against participating on the scheduled #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest, which the above 40 persons participated.

