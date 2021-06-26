



The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a 14-year-old boy, Abdullahi Abdulrahaman, after drowning in a pond popularly called “promise” at Kabuga Quarter in Kano.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the Service, said this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

Abdullahi explained that the victim went to take his bath on Friday when he got drowned.

“We received a distress call at about 05:16p.m. from one Muhammad Kabiru and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 05:23p.m,” he said.

Abdullahi said that Abdulrahaman was however, brought out of the pond dead.

He added that his corpse has been handed over to ward head of Tudun Yola Quarters, Malam Hamza Sani for burial.(NAN)