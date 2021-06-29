By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno Police Command has arrested 10 robbery and drug suspects operating across the State.

The suspects were arrested between April 29 and May 28, 2021, in Maiduguri, Jos, Kano, Yola, Abuja, Damaturu including Jalingo in Taraba State.

While announcing the arrests Monday at a news conference in Maiduguri, the Police Commissioner, Bello Makwashi disclosed; “On April 24, 2021, at 9 pm Akachukwu Emmanuel and Isa Goni were arrested in Kano for robbing banks’ customers in the Maiduguri metropolis.”

According to him, the duo suspects specialised in ‘trailing and robbing’ bank customers between May 15 and 28, 2021.

Makwashi, who was represented by the Command Spokesman, Edet Okon; five suspects were also arrested in Maiduguri, Jos, Kano and Jalingo for stealing N23 million.

He said the suspects include Mallam Hamisu, Umar Samaila, Habibu Garba, Ali Yahaya and Mari Paul.

On their arrests, he said: “While interrogating the suspects, they confessed of stealing N23 million from a vehicle parked at the Musa Usman Secretariat complex, Maiduguri,” adding that the suspects also confessed robbing residents of Kano, Abuja, Sokoto, Jos, Damaturu, including the ones in Zamfara and Jigawa states.

He noted that N14 million was recovered from the suspects, including five vehicles and six duplicate car keys. Continuing, he added that; “Two drugs suspects were also arrested in Jajeri ward of Maiduguri metropolis and recovered 1,005 kilogrammes of cannabis Sativa valued at about N3.5 million. He said that all the suspects will be charged to court at the police’s conclusion of investigations.