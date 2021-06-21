By Osa Amadi

If you read a lot, you can achieve a lot. That was the key message during the 2021 edition of Book Reading/Open Day organized by Total E&P Nigeria held virtually last week Friday, June 18, 2021 in Lagos.

Speaking at the event whose main objective was to promote the culture of reading amongst students, Deputy Managing Director, Total Energies Nigeria, Victor Bandele, represented by Mrs. Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, extoled the value of reading widely.

Bandele, however, cautioned against reading the wrong books: “Fill your mind with the right type of information. If you read wrong books, you may gain some knowledge, but you have gained wrong knowledge. If you read a lot, you can achieve a lot.”

Advising students from about 10 secondary school across Lagos State who connected to the event through Zoom, the DMD also said, “As a young person, your life is delicate. No knowledge is wasted. Read and read. You have a lot to learn from reading. You have many things to read about – sports, science, oil and gas, etc.

He called on teachers and parents to ensure they guide the students to read the right books.

The book adopted for this years’ reading was “Village Boy” by Anietie Usen, while the theme was “Books Are Better”. Mrs Kenechi Esomeju, Head of Human Resources, was the role model of the day.

Some of the schools that participated in the event are King Ado Senior High School; Government Senior College, Ikoyi; Eko Akete Senior Grammar School; Kuramo Senior College; Lafiagi Senior High School; Prudence City Schools; MOCPED Int. Secondary School; Edgewood Schools and Girls Senior Secondary Grammar School, Ikoyi.

Total has been holding the Book Reading/Open Day event since 2011.

