The milestone keep coming for Khalee Ali. Ali has announced that the Wunda—assisted single have been streamed over a million plus times globally.

It’s another big win for the South African based MC in what is already a huge year. Currently, the Ali is gearing up for the release of self-titled album “ALI.” That’s not all, although the new effort has no release date yet, but it promises to be triumphant-album.

It’s unclear if Ali has plans of dropping new songs before the said album, he only revealed to The Guardian Saturday magazine that his album will definitely arrive this year.

