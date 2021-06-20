The Director Bentoluene International Health Concept, Dr. Ogunleye Toluwalope has called on parents to encourage their children to know their genotype before marriage “so we can reduce the incident of persons living with sickle cell disorder”.

Toluwalope said this in a statement, as the world celebrate the World Sickle Day, noting that Nigeria had the highest burden of persons living with sickle cell disorder in sub-Saharan Africa.

He said coupled with the inadequate medical care and public health facilities, the degree of mortality is mind boggling.

Dr. Toluwalope noted that premarital test offers vital health assessment of soon-to-be married couples in which they are tested for genetic, infectious and transmissible diseases to prevent any risk of transmitting any disease to each other and their children.

He stressed that knowing one’s hemoglobin genotype before choosing a life partner is imperative because there may be compatibility challenge, which could have devastating effects when it comes to conception in marriage.

He noted that persons living with sickle disorder face challenges which include adequate health care, medications, stigmatisation, lack of social support and empathy.

He asserted the genotype test should be done at least in two different good laboratories.

He restated the commitment of the organisation to supporting persons with sickle cell disorder.

His words: “We offes a regenerative medicine, Genetics and Molecular medicine facility that is committed to helping recover from development and neurodegenerative disease.

“We are also committed to preventing, control and treatment of sickle cell diseases and other genetic and molecular diseases.

“We are currently working with some top hospitals in Nigeria, such as Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital Okada Benin (IUTH), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and SICKLE CELL FOUNDATION.

“We are committed to helping people with terminal diseases such as sickle cell and other life-threatening ailments.”

