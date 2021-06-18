From June 13th to June 14th 2021 beauty brands, beauty enthusiasts, makeup artists, customers and investors across the nation descended on the Classique Events Place, Ikeja, Lagos for the 9th edition of Lagos Makeup Fair (The 70th Makeup Fair Series) organised by The Makeup Fair and one brand that seemed to stand out in all its grandeur is a premium beauty brand known as Beauty By AD.

The makeup fair is always a veritable opportunity for beauty brands to showcase their products, allowing shoppers at the fair to take advantage of new innovations in the market while networking and sharing ideas in an atmosphere of conviviality. For Beauty by AD it was an opportunity to unleash their wide range of beauty products.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beauty By AD, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem, was present with her team which included her three outstanding models, namely; Omoekpen Darasimi Ogbetah, Aroh Nkiruka Mariam and Sochima Chibundom Agu.

“You can see our “Baddies” are having a terrific time with our products. There is something for everyone. At Beauty By AD we have you covered for all your beauty needs. We call our customers “Baddies” from the word Beauty by AD. From the moment a customer begins to use our product they are called “Baddies, ”says the CEO and Founder.

“Our vision is to develop high quality, innovative and customer-friendly products. We aim to become the first choice of end users and as well as professional users and remain top of the mind of many. We have a lot of reputable and notable clients , when it comes to ‘Beauty by AD’ no client is bigger than the other . All of our clients are notable and reputable to us, she adds gleefully, belying her intense excitement with the fair.

Beauty by AD is a fast-growing cosmetic brand fitted to cater for every woman. The brand provides an array of products ranging from the finest setting powders for every skin tone, lip glosses, pigmented eye shadows, smooth brow pencils and beautiful highlighters to boost every woman’s confidence

Since its creation in February 2012, the hugely successful “The MakeUp Fair Series has toured many other cities apart from Lagos. This was the 9th edition in the 70th series of the fair.