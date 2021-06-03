…He doesn’t speak for Gov Diri-DG

…take a listen to the post that caused trouble for Kemepadei

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after Vanguard broke the story of the arrest and detention of a blogger, Prince Bodmas Kemepadei, one of the media aides to Bayelsa State Governor, the governor has distanced himself from the comments made by the embattled aide.

Kemepadei, who graduated from the Niger Delta University with a degree in Religion in 2016, has however taken more interest in posting videos and political commentary than practising Egbesu Religion and Culture, which he claims to be a master.

The young graduate played himself into the hands of security operatives by posting a video on Monday disparaging President Muhammadu Buhari and his government for what he called ‘failed security architecture’ and the fact that Buhari doesn’t care about the raging security threats.

In the video obtained by Vanguard, Kemepadei can be heard unleashing sharp attacks on Buhari and his government.

“Nigerians are no longer safe; the only person who is safe in this country is President Muhammadu Buhari. And the only reason why Buhari is safe is that he understands that Nigeria is not safe and he has therefore isolated himself.

“My people, my Nigerians all of you should wake up, all of you should wake up because nothing is working again in this country.

“The security architecture of this country has fallen. We don’t know our left, we don’t know our right. We don’t know where we are going as a people,” Kemepadei identified as Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor on New Media, said in the video.

Kemepadei, who is also identified as a loyalist of an ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta Delta region, is also captured in another post leading protest with a banner with the caption: “We seek Justice for the NDDC”.

A top security source said the Bayelsa Governor’s aide was picked for ‘using his position’ as a public officer to incite the public against the President, an act, which is likely to cause a breakdown of public peace, law and order.

“He has been picked up for questioning,” a security source confirmed to Vanguard but decline to give any detail.

But on Wednesday night, the Bayelsa Government dissociated Gov Douye Diri from alleged inciting comments by Bodmas Kemepadei, saying the views expressed were his personal opinion.

Mr Kola Oredipe, Director, New Media, Bayelsa State Government refuted the comments in a statement he issued in Yenagoa.

Kemepadei is being detained in Port Harcourt by security agents, who are grilling him on many issues, based on his posts and utterances on social media.

