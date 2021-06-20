

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

One of the bandits terrorising villagers in Omuma in Oru East local government area was on Sunday, shot dead and his gang members fled with gun shot injuries, after the police foiled an attempt to attack an Anglican Church in the area.

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, spoke to newsmen at the command in Owerri, while parading the lifeless body of the hoodlum alongside other criminal related matters.

Yaro, through his Special Adviser on Media, Mike Abatam, said that the police got to know the planned attack based on the intelligence that was given to the command as the hoodlums were heading to lunch their attack.

He however, said that the hoodlums on sighting the police officers opened fire on them and in the exchange of gun battle, one of the hoodlums fell to the superior fire power of the security forces and others fled with gun shot injuries.

According to the command, “At about 11:30 am today, the Omuma Divisional Police, got information that some armed boys were moving to an Anglican Church in Omuma in Oru East, to go and cause mayhem on getting this information.

“The police, quickly mobilized a combined team of the police force, as our men were getting close to the corpers lodge in Omuma, that was abandoned due to incessant robbery activities there, the hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire on them.”

“However, due to our superior power one of the hoodlums was gunned down and others escaped with gun shot injuries. The one down was an ex-convict. He has been linked to burning of house of the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma,”Police said.