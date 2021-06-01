Bandits kill 4, injure one in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported a deadly attack by bandits on the Goska community in the Jema’a LGA of Kaduna state, killing four.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Tuesday that the bandits invaded the community and killed the four residents.

“The quartet killed were identified as

Wakili Kon,Yusuf Joshua, Martha Ayuba.

and Lami Peter,” he said.

According to the commissioner, “Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants.’

“One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.”

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had expressed sadness at the reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally killed by the bandits.

“The Governor sent his condolences to their families, and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.”

“Security patrols are ongoing in the general area, alongside investigations into the attack.”

