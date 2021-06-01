Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Bandits kill 4, injure one in Southern Kaduna

On 11:12 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Bandits

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported a deadly attack by bandits on the Goska community in the Jema’a LGA of Kaduna state, killing four.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Tuesday that the bandits invaded the community and killed the four residents.

Also Read: Counter-insurgency: Military achieving commendable successes through inter-agency collaboration – COAS

“The quartet killed were identified as
Wakili Kon,Yusuf Joshua, Martha Ayuba.
and Lami Peter,” he said.

According to the commissioner, “Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants.’

“One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.”

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had expressed sadness at the reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally killed by the bandits.

“The Governor sent his condolences to their families, and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.”

“Security patrols are ongoing in the general area, alongside investigations into the attack.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!