AzeezNas real name Nasiru Azeez is a Nigerian-born European-based artiste whose genre of music is shrouded in rap/trap music.

The Edo State-born artist is currently based in Europe where he has amassed a huge following. His forthcoming album titled “Agbede to the world” which he is putting finishing touches to be laced with super-duper collaborations from well-renowned stars in the Nigerian music scene with the likes of Peruzzi, Skales, Erigga, and the legendary Faze, and a host of others.

His EP titled ” B4 the Album drops” which is dropping soon is sure to send spines shivering and nerves cracking. AzeezNas is way too confident in his musical prowess and has proven himself beyond reasonable doubt that he is an artistë who knows his onions and is set to take the global music scene by storm.

Currently signed to Vybeyard Entertainment with ties across Africa and Europe. AzeezNas is indeed worthy of our attention as an ambassador of Nigerian music and also an advocate for the integration of African music in every sphere of human endeavour. Let’s herald the coming of this very talented artist whose sounds are soothing to the ears.