Mr. Fisayo Duduyemi, Chief Strategy Officer, receiving the award on behalf of Axxela Ltd.

Africa’s preferred fast-growing gas and power portfolio company, Axxela Limited has received the Energy Leadership Excellence Prize of the Decade from the African Institute for Leadership Excellence.

In the last decade, Africa has experienced economic growth underpinned by increased investment of private capital by foreign and indigenous investors.

The African Corporate Leadership Excellence Prize 2021 is a recognition of excellence in leadership of selected African corporate organisations that have made an impact in the economy through innovation, creativity and inventions in different fields of endeavour.

Receiving the prize on behalf of Axxela, Mr. Fisayo Duduyemi, Chief Strategy Officer of the company, expressed appreciation for the award and reiterated Axxela’s commitment to delivering innovative energy solutions to drive the long-term development and growth of Africa.

