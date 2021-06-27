Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has again challenged Niger Delta militants to a paradigm shift from trending use of violence in agitations for better Niger Delta and Nigeria.

Otuaro, who chairs the Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, reaffirmed this stand in Asaba, weekend, against backdrop of threats by Niger Delta Avengers to embark on “Operation Humble” aimed at destroying oil installations and sending Nigeria to recession over the Federal Government’s delays in addressing the region’s concerns.

In a 2018 uprising by Niger Delta Creek Warriors, Otuaro had advised against violent approach, aligning with Martin Luther King Jr who he quoted as saying “to destroy anything, person or property can’t bring us closer to the goal we seek”.

In a statement made available by Bulou Kosin, his Senior Special Assistant on Press and Communication, the Deputy Governor said “it is not true that violence was the only language the Federal Government understands as touted in certain quarters.

“If that were true, all the aspirations of the Niger Delta people would have been achieved through violent approaches in the past. Violence against persons and property in the past, has in our experience been more associated with military killings of innocent persons, environmental degration and stemmed resources for the development of our people and nation.

“Rather than antagonizing political leaders, militants should leverage on platforms easily provided by many equally patriotic political actors in our democracy for constant dialogue and engagement with Government for progress”.

“On fears by the public that the June 30 date agreed in Oporoza by Niger Delta Stakeholders with Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for effecting inauguration of board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, may not be feasible, Otuaro reiterated the position he expressed in an interview on Thursday with Arise TV: “The Minister, Godswill Akpabio knows what to do to guarantee confidence of the people and peace, should there be good reasons for further delay beyond June 30 on this NDDC Board inauguration issue.

“He should get back one way or the other to the Governments and critical stakeholders for reassurance that they were or are not deceived. We should spare nothing to avert trouble in the now peaceful Niger Delta”

Vanguard News Nigeria