You know how people often fixate on the things that they should ignore? Sometimes you’ll obsess over something trivial like what you’re wearing and what people will think about it. This happens in every aspect of life, and it can be very difficult to stop this habit.

However, Austin Zelan is here to say enough is enough! It will change your life if you stop caring what other people think. He notes that whatever you do, people will always have an opinion on it. You can’t change it, but you can choose how you react to it.

The result of this terrible habit is millions of people feeling inadequate and retreating to their shells. This is Austin’s guide on the art of not living in other people’s heads.

To start, Austin Zelan wants you to be kinder to yourself. In his experience, people don’t think half the negative things you tell yourself. It all starts with you, and as soon as you begin being kinder, less judgmental, and a bit more understanding of yourself, you’ll slowly begin to realize that other people’s opinions of you don’t matter. It’s what you think of yourself that counts.

Secondly, Austin Zelan drops the fact that it is none of your business. This is hard to accept, but you need to internalize this. You can’t control what people think, and their thoughts have nothing to do with you and everything to do with them. You should set all expectations for your life, and Zelan especially emphasizes this.

Another way to stop caring what other people think is to think of the worst-case scenarios. Oftentimes, you’ll find that something that has eaten at you for hours or even years is not as bad as you made it out in your mind. Find out what intimidates you and work to overcome that; the worst that could happen might be a single glance from someone you might never see again.

In business especially, it is very easy to shy away from confidently presenting your ideas in fear of being judged. However, you’ll never know the extent of your genius until you let people see it. Take charge of your life and remember that you don’t get a do-over.

It makes a big difference to never judge yourself too harshly because nobody is perfect, and those judging you for your mistakes are often just projecting their own fears. Everyone makes mistakes; learn from yours.

Austin Zelan recommends that you redirect the energy you spend worrying about what other people think to something more productive. Develop a hobby, work on your business plan and keep moving!

