By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

As part of efforts to promote professional auditing in the country, the Auditor-General for the Federation, Aghughu Adolphus, has commissioned a forensic lab for auditing in Abuja.

Speaking during the ceremony of the “Commissioning of the OAuGF Forensic Laboratory and the Giving of Certificates to the 1st Batch of Trained OAuGF Forensic Auditors and Examiners”, Adolphus stated that the forensic lab is a big achievement for Nigeria as it promotes accountability.

ALSO READ: Twitter ban: PDP Reps stage walkout from chamber

He said, “It is a day of joy that our vision has been realised. The budgetary allocation for this financial forensic laboratory was put together in 2017, effective 2018. All the three years put together we could only gather a maximum of 74 million for the procurement.

“And as at 2020, we could not conclude the procurement of what we started in 2017. Fortunately, in January 2021 we were able to conclude the procurement to have a forensic lab, which was the dream of this office and this is what we are celebrating today.

“We are not celebrating the forensic lab alone; we have trained 21 forensic auditors that will in the next one week be in the field to carry out a minimum of 5 forensic audits. We want here to be a professional house with a professional audit culture.”

ALSO READ: Mob set ablaze suspected kidnapper in Lagos

The training commenced on May 24 and ended on June 4 with certification examination on June 7. Aside from the certificates of participation, the trainees also received certification as certified forensic auditors of Computer Forensics Institute Nigeria (CFIN).

Earlier, the Office of the Accountant General for the Federation (OAuGF) in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), led journalists to inspect the forensic lab, which saw analyst and executive tables, top-level laptops, 5 CCTV cameras, high-level network switch, digital fire-proof cabinets, digital lab microscopes, fingerprint kit and 1 USC 8000 forensic examination to detect fakes, counterfeits and evidence of tampering.

Vanguard News Nigeria