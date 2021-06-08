By Victor Arjiromanus

New signee of Mama Matters Entertainment(MME) and AfroHiphop star, Asogbon Emmanuel aka “Twist” is set to make a solid debut with his soon to be released track ‘Network’

The song which is slated for release, on the 18th of June 2021, was produced by ace producer, Tempoe, mixed and mastered by STG and is expected to be a hit.

According to Twist, he has been influenced by several top artist, and so, his debut song will not represent any less.

He said; “With a wide range of influences from Alkaline, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Travis Scott to Burnaboy, I started as a rapper. I had a penchant for interweaving words and solid rhyme patterns, but soon after, I came into my fold as an AfroHiphop maven. With all these influence in my life, I am not performing any less” he said.

Emmanuel, is from Ondo state . He is the last child in the family who ended as the entertainer, usually described as “a restless soul who just wants to dance and sing.”

He began singing and dancing at the age of 12 , with plans to make a career off his talents while in school. Professionally, he started music at the age of 17.

He got signed to Mama Matters Entertainment in the early months of 2021 and he is ready to amaze minds with his first official single.

Twist is so confident he will connect to every mind, as he rhymes effortlessly on the song , with this words

“Off The Network, Put the Wi-fi On”