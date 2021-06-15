… say she applied prosthetic make up to attract public sympathy

…it’s an attempt to tarnish our good reputation

By Ike Uchechukwu

The management of Arthur Jarvis University, AJU, Cross River State on Tuesday cleared the air on the alleged assault of their student, Ms.Mfon Ekanem a 100 level student of Mass Communication describing the publications as a calculated attempt to tarnish their image.

Vanguard learned that the mother of the student, Mrs Lilian Ekanem had published in some dailies and online news ( not Vanguard) that the institution was breeding terrorists, gangsters within the University resulting in her daughter’s assault.

Briefing newsmen at the Ernest Etim-Bassey Press Centre on Tuesday in

calabar, the Chancellor of the University, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong described Mrs Ekanem’s publication as attempt to destroy the intergrity of the institution which is also the first private University in the state.

Archibong said :”This press Conference is intended to correct any erroneous impression impression ,get the members of the public properly informed as well as set the records straight on these developments .

“Since it’s inception, the University has built a reputation as an educational institution with zero tolerance for any form of misconduct exhibited by students .

“Upon Inquiries ,it was gathered that Mfon was alleged to have stolen notebooks and other items belonging to some of the girls who allegedly assaulted her resulting in an alleged assault.

“All the students involved voluntarily made statements explaining their role in the incident to the security department of the University. Whilst the University was still considering the best way to resolve this issues several publications were made at the instance of the students mother .

“Several disparaging and libelous information were published against the University inferring that AJU is a terrorist academic institution breeding terrorist and gangsters within it’s premises.

“AJU aided and abetted an alleged attack ,robbery and battery of Ms Mfon Ekanem and also a cultism based institution which supports and encourages the operation of secret cult societies that also encourages the abuse if human rights and inciting violence against the giirl child .

“Also in order to paint a grim picture of the alleged assault on Ms Ekanem, the mother of the student engaged the services of an artist who applied prosthetic make up on Mfon’s face for a special effect and made it look gruesome in order to attract sympathy from members of the public who are ignorant of the fact of the incident.

” But surprisingly only few days after the alleged violent attack ,the student was spotted in an eatery taking meals with her photos and videos taken without her knowledge but appeared to be very sound in health without any signs of pain or injury on her face that appeared badly injured a few days back.

“The University is not oblivious of the antics , nuisance , embarrassment and damages the student and her mother have caused and still causing the University and we are prepared to defend our intergrity at any fora .

“To this end, I unequivocally place it on record that ,AJU is not and does not represent any of the derogatory and defamatory statement alluded and described by Mrs Lilian Ekanem ,The University has zero tolerance for cultism, gangsterism , terrorism and other forms of ills and vices in the University campus and larger society .

“Again, AJU is not shielding any student (s)from disciplinary measures by the appropriate authority neither are we concealing or destroying any evidence which is capable of corroborating the spurious allegations by Dr Ekanem and her daughter,” Archibong stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria