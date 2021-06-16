By Abdulmumin Murtala

The former media aid to president Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Sha’ban Ibrahim Sharada, a Member representing Kano Municipal has been suspended by the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Sharada Ward in Kano for one year.

The announcement of the suspension followed an emergency meeting by the Sharada Ward leadership of the APC in Kano on Wednesday that was necessitated by complains of members.

The announcement of his suspension for one year from the party is contained in a press statement signed by the Sharada Ward APC Chairman Mr. Abdullahi Umar, which also warned Sha’ban from identifying himself with the APC at Sharada Ward.

“The All Progressive Congress (APC), Sharada Ward, has announced the immediate suspension of Sha’ban Ibrahim Sharada.

“The party leadership of Sharada Ward under Alhaji Abdullahi Umar announced the suspension of the House of Representative Member who had represented Kano Municipal for the last one year. This followed an emergency meeting by the party to discuss series of complains on him by other party members.

“He has been barred from all activities of the party at the ward level for the next one year” part of the statement reads.

