The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 27 Chairmanship seats in Saturday’s Jigawa local government councils poll.

The results were announced by the presiding officers of each of the local government on Sunday.

Abdullahi Suleiman of APC was declared winner in Buji with 48,034 votes, while Sani Muktar of APC won in Gagarawa with 23,725 votes.

Musa Shuaibu of APC won in Guri with 27,878 votes, while Umar Baffa of APC won in Birniwa with 36,397 votes.

Mudassir Musa of APC won in Garki with 30,893 votes, while Adamu Sarki of APC won in Miga with 26,323 votes.

Uzairu Nadabo of APC won in Maigatari with 36,943 votes, Baffa Yahaya of APC won in Taura with 26, 716 votes.

Mubarak Ahmed of APC was declared winner in Yankwashi with 23,185 votes, while Sale Ahmed of APC won in Sule TanKarKar with 36,141 votes.

Idris Mati of APC was declared winner in Kaugama with 33,803 votes, while Sale Ahmed of APC won in Gwiwa with 22,892 votes.

In Kazaure, Muhammad Muktar of APC was declared winner with 22,454 votes, while Usaini Umar of APC won in Malam Madori with 25,359 votes.

In Hadejia Abdulkadir Umar was declared winner with 28,798 votes, while Shehu Sule won in Ringim with 47,084 votes.

In Roni, Tukur Muhammad was declared winner with 36,086 votes, while Zaharadeen Abubakar of APC won in Gwaram with 76,651 votes.

In Dutse, Bala Usman of APC with 66,049 votes, while Nasiru Ahmed of APC won in Kiyawa with 33,874 votes.

In Jahun Ado Mai Unguwa of APC won with 45,545 votes, whil in Kirikasamma, Isa Adamu of APC with 27,306 votes.

In Gumel, Rufai Sanusi of APC won with 18,226 votes, while in Babura, while Lawan Ismaila of APC won with 45,560 votes.

In Kafin Hausa, Muhammad Yahaya of APC won with 42,871 votes, while Muhammed Sani of APC won in Auyo with 22,924 votes and in Birnin kudu, Magaji Yusif of APC won with 45,742 votes.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria