Anti-Corruption Strategy: National Assembly asks MDAs to present report

The National Assembly will next week assess the level of implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2017-2021 (NACS).

The NACS was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in July 2017.

Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, has summoned relevant agencies.

The session will be held on Wednesday June 9 and Thursday June 10, 2021 at the New Senate Building.

Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to submit reports on their fight against corruption and achievements recorded.

They include the Ministries of Justice, Finance, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Others are National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) among others.

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the implementation of a harmonised Anti-Corruption Strategy.

The enforcement seeks to enhance the efforts to recover stolen public assets and ensure better collaboration between anti-graft agencies.

Nigeria joined the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in 2016 and developed the National Action Plan (NAP).

The country is implementing 16 commitments – fiscal transparency, anti-corruption, extractive transparency, inclusiveness, and public service delivery, among others.

