The Independent Leaders Forum, ILF a group within the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has commended the Haruna Manu led committee that presided over the ward congresses on its decision to resist pressures to change the results of the exercise.



It specifically commended the committee for not changing the results in Local Government Areas where the elections took place and for at the same time rejecting results in Anaocha and Dunukofia Local Government Areas where the conduct was reportedly marred by disruptions.



ILF in a statement issued by its president, OCN Okafor urged the panel led by Manu, deputy governor of Taraba State, to ensure that it only endorsed results that were similarly endorsed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and other non partisan regulatory officials.



“We the members of Independent Leaders Forum (ILF) commend the committee for been thorough and resisted pressure by some LGA Team Leaders to change the results of the ward congress elections,” the ILF said.



“Also, we say thank you for accepting that elections did not hold in Anaocha, Dunukofia and parts of Njikoka Local Government Areas, and promising to recommend a fresh congress in the affected Local Government Areas.



“Furthermore, we encourage and advise the committee to collate and accept only, the results that emanated from Wards and certified by INEC officials with exception of Anaocha LGA and Dunukofia LGA where elections/ Congress couldn’t hold.



“Finally, we plead with them to communicate a new date for Congress in: Dunukofia LGA wherein thugs disrupted distrbution of electoral materials in Dunukofia Local Government Area and Anaocha LGA wherein one team leader of the LGA disappeared till date with election result sheets for the entire Anaocha LGA.



“We humbly suggest to His excellency Manu panel to crosscheck the results in 19 LGA where congress held with the result signed by the chairman of the panel and INEC report.”