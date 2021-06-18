…Allays fears of Nigerians that the South-East crisis will disrupt the election

Henry Umoru & Chris Ochayi

AHEAD of the November 6th Anambra State gubernatorial election, Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum, Upstream, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, yesterday emerged as the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP.

Speaking with Journalists in Abuja at the party’s National Secretariat after he was cleared by the YPP national leadership, Ubah who was very optimistic that his party will beat others mercilessly, however allayed the fears of Nigerians that the South-East crisis would disrupt the election.

According to him, the current insecurity in the region would not affect the conduct of the polls and that his party would emerge victorious.

Senator Ubah also said that his party was not behind the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the state, contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

He said, “Our chances are very bright. We did it before in the Senate when we gave them a hot chase and beat them mercilessly. By the grace of God we are going to repeat the same feat. I am representing my constituency very well in the Senate.

“I initiated a motion which led to one of the biggest bills in the 9th Senate. I am also the co-sponsor of the bill for the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act 2004 (Amendment Bill, 2009). The bill is generating for Nigeria every year, over N700bn.

“This is something that Nigeria should be proud of. That is what YPP has given to Nigerians. No one has achieved such feat in the last 10 years. YPP is very unique in style and in the way we do things. Anambrans will see a new a new ray of hope by the grace of God.

“We are going to Anambra to have a very smooth primaries .

“I want to thank the Chairman, the BOT and the NEC and other good members of my party and my good people in Anambra State for the support given to me and the party. This is a new deal and we take over the reins of Anambra, come November 6. 2021.”

On the crisis rocking the South East, Senator Ubah said, “We are used to it. This is a constitution process which must be competed. We will do everything possible to make sure that we have a very smooth in November 6.”

On the crisis in APGA and PDP in Anambra State, the governorship candidate said, “YPP has the blessings of God and everybody needs to queue behind the party. We meant well for Anambra State. Other parties didn’t mean well for the Anambra State.

“For them to having crisis means that their foundation was not solid. We don’t have any crisis in the YPP and we are very strong.”

When asked whether he would defect if primaries were held and Ubah didn’t emerge as YPP candidate, Senator Ubah said, “I didn’t defect because of my believe in the party. I’m the only governorship aspirant of the party and I have been given my certificate. I don’t know another person will come and challenge me.

“The chances of YPP in the election is very bright because we have done it before during the 2019 senatorial election. My constituency are solidly behind me. I will perform.”