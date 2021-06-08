….As aspirant promises to unite, Anglicans, Catholics

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, former Presidential Adviser, Sen. Andy Uba has said the state is now at a crossroads and that it is not the time for his All Progressives Congress APC to engage in trial and error in candidates’ selection.

Sen. Uba spoke yesterday shortly after he submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Anambra APC Governorship primary election.

“Today, Anambra state is at a crossroads and this is no time for trying your luck. If you remember in 2007 when I won the election as the Governor of Anambra state, I had the plan to change the face of Anambra. I planned in order to help the youth, empower the women and to be able to take Anambra to a different level. Infrastructure, agriculture and so many other plans. I have modified those plans now from what they were before. Anambra will be a different state once I am elected as a governor”, he stated.

Uba also dismissed the power of incumbency of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in the state, saying it is not how far they have been in power but how well they have governed the state.

Uniting Anglicans, Catholic

Another aspirant, Rev. Godwin Okonkwo, am Anglican Priest, lamented the gulf between Anglicans and the Roman Catholic faithful in the state, promising to unite adherents of the two orthodox churches.

“It is unfortunate what I met on ground when I joined the APC. It shows the church still has a long way to go in impacting love in the hearts of people. When our hearts are transformed, our love will not know colour. It will know no boundaries.

“I am an Anglican Priest. When the sun shines, does it select where to shine on? Of course, no. He who hates his sister or brother is a murderer. The Bible says that and I believe very much in it. I cannot go against what I preach. I will be father to all. I will respect our elders. I will honour our fathers in the lord and traditional rulers, but I will obey God, and I know God is a just God. I will fear him because his love doesn’t demarcate. That is who I am and what I will bring to the table”, he stated.

Rev. Okonkwo also advocated for power shift in the state, saying it is the turn of Anambra South to produce the governor.

He said; “I believe in fairness, equity, justice, and good conscience. If the North had done, equity demands that it comes to the South. If it doesn’t go to the South, it means it has to wait for another 24 years before it comes to it. How old will I be by then? So it should go to South because I believe in natural justice and fairness”.

On his preferred mode of primary election, Okonkwo said the party will choose a model that will make people in Anambra to embrace the APC.

Asked where he would get the resources to prosecute his campaigns as an Anglican Priest, Okonkwo said; “We have this cognitive mind that the Reverend is a poor man. Accounting is my background. I am a Chartered Accountant. I worked in NNPC upto the level of Managing Director. Anybody who is a managing director in NNPC is not a poor man. I was Group General manager for three times before I was appointed Managing Director, NNPC Capital which I retired from last year. I was also head of finance at a time. What is impossible with man is possible with God. I have a bit of both. I have what money cannot buy. If I said I am not a big man, then I am ungrateful. God has brought me latitude to the level of Managing Director in NNPC, I am not a poor man. I am happy. What makes me happy is the Christ in me, not money. And that is what I will take to the Government House in Anambra to sanitize the place. God will restore the place eaten by institutional canker worms and locust in Anambra”