The Labour Party, LP, has elected a young banker, Mr Obiora Agbasimelo as its flag bearer for the November 6, 2021, Anambra State governorship election.

The party delegates from the 21 local councils of the state who converged at Convaj Events Centre, Nnewi gave him an overwhelming voice vote support that saw him emerge victorious.

A visibly elated and excited Agbasimelo, who is the benefactor of the popular ‘Oga-Ndi-Oga’ Solidarity Movement, a grassroots socio-cultural movement in Anambra state, in his acceptance speech thanked God for the massive support from the delegates.

According to him, “ I am so humbled and overwhelmed by your massive support, and I sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude to all the delegates for your confidence in me. You have spoken loudly and eloquently with your votes.

“I thank all the wards, Local Government, State and national officers and members who worked tirelessly to see that things went smoothly. I also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials who sat quietly all through the proceedings, from the arrival of delegates, accreditation, and the rest activities and the journalists who covered the event. I commend you all. I also thank my powerful Oga Ndi Oga Solidarity Movement and Campaigner team for believing in me.

“I want to assure you that I am well prepared to run the election and win. Be assured that today’s event was not an accident but as a result of an articulate vision, planning and dedication towards strengthening ourstate and lifting our people from poverty.

“We shall be committed to the vision of our fo7nd8ng father’s in building more infrastructure, creating more wealth and an egalitarian society for all our people.

“I have blueprint and roadmap for the development of Anambra state that cut across Education, Healthcare, Security of lives/property, provision of quality, affordable and constant power supply, new road networks/ maintenance of existing ones, improvement of the transport system and agriculture revolution amongst others”, he stated.

The national chairman of the LP, Barrister Julius Abure said the party became the first to organize her primary election because they are confident to show others how to organize a peaceful process.

He said, “we want to play politics differently not just in Anambra, but in the entire nation so as to change the narrative. Having put it behind us now, by the next few weeks when other parties would be locked in quarrel and bickering, we would have been consolidating and cover a lot of politics mileages to victory.

“Labour is the only party with the ideology, solutions and right attitude to bring positive changes in the nation’s polity”.

TheNational Organizing Secretary of the party, Chief Clement Ojukwu was happy that LP chose a very youngman who emerged through an open, transparent and rancour free primary.

He announced that they would formally unveil Obiora Agbasimelo on August 9, 2021 when the party would kick off its governorship campaign in the state.

