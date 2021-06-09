….Promises to give Ayamelum a dual Entrance through Umuerum to Awba-Ofemili

Anaku- Frontline Gubernatorial Aspirant under the Platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) and Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief Dr. George Moghalu during the week met with the critical stakeholders of Ayamelum Local Government Area.

The NIWA Boss who was received by the stakeholders at Barr. Mike Ikegbunam (Maximum) residence at Omor said that his visit is of two dimensions, first to have a first hand information on the recent crisis in the Local Government and as his part of his consultation parley with critical Stakeholders to inform them of his Gubernatorial ambition and to seek their support, encouragement and partnership ahead of the APC Primary election.

In his interaction with the stakeholders of Ayamelum Local Government Area, Chief Dr. George Moghalu said that the visit was basically on his belief that the stakeholders are the people who influence what happens in their local government and they deserve the right to know their governorship aspirants one-on-one to help them make critical assessment and an informed decision.

He revealed that this year Anambra governorship election will be the most competitive one because APGA wants to consolidate their power, PDP wants to come back while APC wants to take over, therefore every party is coming out with their best that can win election for them and in choosing that candidate, character, capacity, ability, credibility and experience will come into consideration and also for any candidate to win the election, their must be concensus of political elite across party line and APC should look for such candidate who can generate that confidence and be acceptable to other parties so that they can collapse their structure and support him to win irrespective of the party.

The Governorship hopeful noted that he is coming to this race with vast experience, achievements and knowledge of governance in both public and private sectors.

He further remind the stakeholders that within his first 13months as NIWA MD, first commerical batch arrived onitsha river port after 42years of creation and he is working very hard to make onitsha port , a port of destination and also the construction of new jetty at Odekpe and Nzam which will enhance the economic prosperity of state.

Chief Dr George Moghalu lamented that it is very unfortunate and unacceptable to him that Ayamelum Local Government Area with all its economic and agricultural Potentials, which can help to generate funds and create Employment for our teeming young Population has only one Entrance to the Local Government Area.

“To me, this is unacceptable. By the Grace of God, I promise to give Ayamelum a dual Entrance. We will link ayamelu to Awka Capital Territory. We will connect Ayamelu through Umuerum to Awba-Ofemili in Awka North Local Government Area. From there, it can only fake you few minutes to the State Capital.”

“To get to this Local Government today is very hard and I can feel the pain of the people using this road. We will address this issue.”

He finally appeal for their partnership and promise to always justify their confidence.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, the Chairman of All Progressive Congress Anyamelum Local Government Area, Hon. Joseph Muolokwu praised Dr. George Moghalu for the visit, promising that they will ensure that every party member across the wards in the L.G.A will vote for him on June 26.

Also, the Former State Secretary of PDP in Anambra State, Hon Isaac Emeka assures Ohamdike that his governorship ambition is also their project and they will do everything possible to make it a reality. He finally appealed to all APC members to support Ohamadike if they want to win Anambra.

Hon Emeka informed Chief Dr George Moghalu that He is the First person visiting Their Local Government since that unfortunate incident in their area, that is, the recent crisis.

Prominent and distinguished party personalities who were at Ayamelum with him include, Director-General of George Moghalu Campaign Organisation; Hon. Chief Okey Chukwuogo, Hon.Joe Oforkansi, Chairman George Moghalu Campaign Council, Hon.Theo Nnorom, Mrs. Constance Iloh and other Ayamelum Local Government Area Party stakeholders.