By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Three suspected kidnapping syndicate said to be behind some of the pockets of kidnapping cases in Imo state, have been arrested and paraded by the Imo State Police command.

The State Commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, said that their arrest was based on intelligence the command gathered from the members of the public regarding the reports of a kidnapping.

He said that the suspects after being interrogated led the command to their hideout where they kept their arms and ammunitions in Izombe, Oguta local government area of Imo state.

The suspects arrested included one Eze Kelvin, a 30-year-old man, from Uga in Aguata local government area of Imo state. Raphael Nnamdi “Male” an ex-convict, age 28- year-old from Ozu Okizu in Oyi local government area both from Imo state.

While Johnson Ahanonu “Male” an escapee of Imo correctional centre, 36-year-old from Obilibi Mbeiri Mbaitoli Local government of Imo State.

According to the police, “On 26/6/2021 at about 17:00 hours a case of kidnapping was reported and transferred to the Anti kidnapping Unit of the command with a suspected kidnapper, one Eze kelvin “Male” age 30 years residing at Orji in Owerri North LGA of Imo State but a native of Uga in Aguata LGA of Anambra State with a recovered Ash colour Highlander SUV vehicle with Reg. No. RLU 192 TY.

“On receipt, the team immediately interrogated the suspect who confessed to belonging to a kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorising Imo state and its environs. He also admitted to being an escapee of the recent jailbreak that occurred on 5/4/2021, in Imo Correctional Center Owerri, Imo State.

“He later led the Tactical teams of the command, after a diligent and robust technical intelligence gathering, to their hideout in Enugu State. Where three members of his gang namely, Raphael Nnamdi “Male” an ex-convict, age 28 years of Ozu Okizu in Oyi LGA of Anambra, Johnson Ahanonu “Male” an escapee of Imo correctional Home, age 36 years of Obilibi Mbeiri Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, were all arrested in D and D BOSPORUS HOTEL AND SUITES Enugu.”

The Police added that “On interrogation, the three suspects confessed to have been kidnappers and are responsible for most of the kidnapping cases in the state including, the recent kidnapping of one Ozuzu Ekelezie “M”, Osuji Gladjoan “F ” and Onwuauaka Ugonna ” F” all resident in Owerri, lmo state.

“When the three suspects were further interrogated they admitted having firearms and led the Tactical teams to their armoury in the house of one Monday surname unknown, who is present, on the run, at Izombe in Oguta LGA Imo State where two (2) Pump Action Guns with twenty (20) rounds of live cartridges were recovered. “The tactical teams are on the trail of the fleeing members of the gang.”