Godswill Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is on his way to Oporoza, traditional headquartres of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State to meet with General Officer Commanding, GOC, Niger Delta struggle, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

Last Sunday, Tompolo gave President Muhammadu Buhari a seven-day ultimatum to inaugurate the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, a development that triggered fresh tension in the region.

ALSO READ: Explosives: 422 killed in 2020, 1.5million people at risk, in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe – UN

A source said: “He is already in Warri, he is going to the creek to appeal to Tompolo to withdraw his ultimatum as regards the substantive NDDC board.”

“The move became expedient to protect critical national assets from being destroyed by militants.

“It is an exclusive meeting between the Minister, Niger Delta Amnesty Coordinator and Minister of Petroleum and Tompolo,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria