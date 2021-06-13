A newly published report has ranked Airtel Nigeria, a leading mobile telecommunications company, as Nigeria’s best in broadband coverage speed, following a nationwide broadband assessment by Umlaut.

Airtel confirmed this development in a statement it issued in Lagos, on Sunday.

Umlaut is an international company full-service cross-industry, end-to-end that offers advisory and fulfilment services to clients globally.

Hakan Ekmen, Chief Executive Officer, Umlaut Telecommunications, said that based on their assessment, Airtel achieved the best-rated broadband coverage and user download speed among other mobile network operators in the country.

“In our nationwide assessment, 82.8 per cent of the urban build-up areas and 83.9 per cent of the population areas were tested.

“An extensive analysis revealed that 263,000 users contributed 707.4-million samples in 24 weeks from October 2020 until early April 2021.

“We concluded that Airtel Nigeria is Best in the Tests, achieving the highest Umlaut score with 697 points, Ekmen said

‘`Airtel scored the highest with 697 points, while MTN emerged second with 663 points, 9mobile with 591 and Glo with 486 points.

“The tests were carried out with Umlaut’s crowdsourcing methodology, which was used to evaluate the mobile networks in Nigeria”, he added.

Ekmen noted that umlaut’s sophisticated methodology enabled the results to be compared across network operators globally, adding that the transparency it provided not only boosted network quality and performance, but also improved experience for every customer.

He commended Airtel for emerging the best-rated, citing this remarkable feat as a positive step towards attaining digital equality in Africa.

However, Ekmen added that while the results in Nigeria were quite impressive, there was still room for improvement in global comparison.

The competition in Nigeria’s telecoms landscape was working favourably for consumers in the country, he noted.(NAN)