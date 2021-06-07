Johfrim Arts and Design, Glasgow, Scotland, the UK.

New research reveals that African arts are some of the continent’s most notable modernist artists; together they provide a range of insights into the interests and concerns that pervaded the era of independence.

Our focus will be on Johfrim Art and Design because it one of the largest African art cultural centre in Scotland.

Started over 30 years ago as a private collection, Johfrim Art and Design, an affiliation of The Kakofoni Group, has an extensive collection of unique artworks and other exquisite items owned by Josephine Oboh-Macleod.

One of it notable works is the maiden sculpture being displayed by Nike Art Museum and “African Queen” painting by Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Johfrim is an art cultural centre that holds one of the largest African private art collection in Scotland, with over 6,000 artworks including sculptures, paintings and other media.

It recognises the essence of exhibiting African arts for Scotland’s cultural landscape, due to the fact that Scotland is becoming a cosmopolitan place with a lot of Africans, who are now eager to identify with Scotland.

So, for the sake of those Africans, there is the need to do something that represents Africans within the landscape of Scotland.

Moreover, it will also encourage the Scottish people to learn more about Africa through arts, hence influencing integration of the newer generations.

Johfrim Art and Design uses African arts as a strong weapon to reduce racism and classism. Encouraging all nationalities to meet at a point as equals.

Moreover, Johfrim Arts and Design is recognised also as the first contemporary African art and cultural centres in Scotland, owned by a black woman with an extensive collections of art available for exhibition at any given time.

Vanguard News Nigeria