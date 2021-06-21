President, Athletics Federation of Comoros and Member of Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Inmin AbdulSaheed said the World Athletics (WA) and Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) are still silent on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

AbdulSaheed who stated that he is in Nigeria to congratulate AFN President, Tonobok Okowa added that his congratulatory message is personal and does not represent CAA stand on the two elections conducted on June 14.

Two different AFN elections were conducted in Kebbi State and Abuja which produced two different presidents for the Federation. In Kebbi State, the incumbent, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau was returned unopposed while Tonobok Okowa was elected as the president in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Olympics-bound Anyanacho wins gold at Beirut Taekwondo open

He said, “I am here for two things; first, to congratulate the new AFN President, Tonobok Okowa and attend this big event because it’s like an African Championship.

“I am here not on behalf of the CAA but I am here as a friend of Nigeria Athletics and also I am a member of CAA and it’s important for me to be here because the athletes in Africa are here.

“As regards whether CAA have recognised Tonobok Okowa, he said, “I cannot answer you because he has just been elected and we know that there’s another issue with Mr. Ibrahim Gusau, so we’re not involved and personally not here for that. I am not worried about who is the president of AFN.”

Vanguard News Nigeria