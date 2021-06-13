…Urges urgent intervention

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has condemned the renewed communal clashes between the people of Enyibichiri, Izzi in Abakaliki Local Government Area and Echialike, Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state over a lingered land dispute, demanding an end to the hostility.

The Ebonyi indigenes also condemned in totality the abduction of some Izzi children by fighters alleged to be from the Echi-Alike area.

In a statement released to newsmen Sunday in Abuja by its President worldwide, Amb. Paschal Oluchukwu, expressed concerns over the attacks on lives and property by natives of the two communities who he said have remained peaceful and peace-loving brothers of the same Ekumenyi progenitor.

“Though we had condemned this renewed hostilities, we find this latest news of abduction of under-aged children most perturbing. As parents, we cannot imagine how traumatized their wards and parents must have been since the ugly news of their abduction broke.

“It is a common knowledge therefore that the anger over the latest development on the crisis must have necessitated the reported attacks on Ikwo natives even in the Abakaliki capital city and the heightening apprehension over reprisal attacks that have since pervaded the two popular clans. As at the last count, we scooped that some prominent Ikwo natives have deserted the capital city to some other parts of the region and the country while those who may not afford the luxury of travelling that far have relocated to their Ikwo communities.

“We conclude by demanding the immediate release of the reportedly abducted kids and asking leaders of thoughts from Umuekumenyi to convoke an extraordinary, apolitical stakeholders meeting which shall involve all youths and key stakeholders to address these challenges and embrace peaceful co-existence among one another. We feel they would be the greatest losers to go into any form of war with each other when it is even now that they need each other most.

“They should therefore prove their enemies and traducers wrong by not only amicably resolving this dispute but ensure that going forward, they would be no love lost between and among brothers of the same Ekumenyi progenitor. This, AESID believes is the best way to go for any meaningful development to be initiated and sustained in their local communities.”

