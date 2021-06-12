



The Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka Lagos, has requested the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to grant it a waiver in technical courses.

The Provost of the institution, Dr. Wahab Azeez disclosed this in an interview with the Newsmen on Saturday in Lagos that such waiver would attract more prospective students to the college.

Azeez was speaking against the backdrop of the poor enrolment of students in the college.

He explained that the idea was to create openings to attract school certificate holders to the college and build a career in technical education.

“Enrollment has not been encouraging and we are not silent on it.

“So, what we did was to approach JAMB to give us a wave in certain technical and vocational courses.

“We are hopeful that our request will get positive response from JAMB and it will throw opportunity for more students to register for technical or vocational courses in our college.

“Technical and vocational education is where the money is.

“Students who finish from the college may not necessarily look for a paid job because of the training they have acquired,’’ he expressed.

According to him, part of efforts to project the image of the college, was to reach out to the Ministry of Education with the purpose of having direct access to Technical Secondary Schools.

Azeez explained that the college teaches related vocational subjects, which served as foundation for students, who may want to settle in the field.

“Five technical schools are here in Lagos, including our FCE, Technical, which prompted our visit to the Lagos Commissioner for Education.

“The focus is more on technical teaching, where our seasoned lecturers take them through oral, practical rudiments of vocational education and inculcate in them, self reliance,’’ he told newsmen.

Azeez said that infrastructural developments, researches, academics, welfare, administration and social activities would continue to be prioritised, in order to make the learning environment conducive for students and staff.

According to him, construction of buildings for lectures, programmes and staffroom are ongoing, as part of measures to upgrade and bring the institution to an amiable state.

He said that under his administration, the science complex was being constructed and would be equipped with modern laboratory materials for the teaching of sciences and computer studies.

“Also, part of the ongoing constructions in the college is a technical workshop.’’

The management has equally taken steps to address issues of security water projects, he added.

The provost expressed optimism that the ongoing amendment bill on the Act that established the college, now at the National Assembly, would lead to the upgrade of the institution to a Federal University of Technical Education