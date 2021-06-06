Admission into Government College Umuahia, GCU, Abia state, is now open to Junior Secondary School, JSS1 students all over the federation.

An announcement from the school indicates that first round application deadline closed on Friday, June 4th, 2021 while the virtual examination for the intending students will hold on Monday, 7th, 2021. There will be a second round application which opens on June 14 and closes on July 5, 2021. The virtual examination for the second round application, takes place on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021.

The third round application opens on 12th of July and remains open till August 3, 2021, while its virtual examination holds on Saturday, August 7th, 2021.

Established since 1929 by Rev Robert Fisher as a boys’ secondary school, GCU is located on Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road in Umuahia. The school offers the best education in a safe environment, cutting edge and modern facilities and world class faculty.

Government College Umuahia has also been packaged in such manner that students will enjoy Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics infused Nigerian and British Curriculum as well as a supportive network of Alumni worldwide.

Interested students are advised to visit the college’s website, www.gcu.sch.ng for more information.