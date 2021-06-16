Abia courts resume as JUSUN calls off strike

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN

By Steve Oko

Full activities resumed today in Abia courts following the suspension of the two months strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Judicial workers showed up for duty at various courts in the state.

It was a beehive of activities at the High court premises Umuahia as most of the courts sat.

Workers were equally busy attending to their various duties.

Former Vice Chairman of JOSUN in the state, Mr. Chinedu Ofoha told Vanguard that the worker decided to report to duty following the suspension of the 64-day strike.

He said that Government had 40-day window to work out the implementation of the agreement reached with workers before the strike was called off.

Ofoha said the State Accounts Allocation Committee comprising Representatives from all three arms of government would be set up to work out details of the agreement with Government.

He explained that part of the deal required legislative back-up, hence the 40-day window to tidy up all the necessary documents.

Ofoha further said that JOSUN would return to the trenches nation wide if after three months Government failed to fulfill all the terms in the Memorandum of Agreement, MoA with judiciary workers

The strike, was suspended on June 9, following the intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

JUSUN was among other things, demanding the implementation of financial autonomy of the judiciary.